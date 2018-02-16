Building Maintenance Worker and Painter
- Employer
- NSDAR
- Location
- The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, located across from the Ellipse.
- Salary
- Hiring salary is between $15.00 and $17.50 per hour, dependent upon qualifications and experience.
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 23, 2018
- Function
- Maintenance and Repair, Other
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking a full-time Building Maintenance worker to join the Buildings and Facilities Department.
Duties involve interior and exterior painting projects, general and basic maintenance work and events, meetings and room set-ups and breakdowns for the building complex.
Minimum Job Requirements
- General maintenance or basic painting experience, preferably in a commercial or office building environment;
- High school diploma or equivalent;
- Ability to interact effectively and professionally with the public and membership in a customer service friendly manner;
- Must be able to set-up room facilities according to work order specifications and handle and move objects, furniture, and other items to with care;
- Ability to follow safety standards and protocols and utilize protective safety equipment to ensure protection from injury to self, other or damage to property.
Please send cover letter, including salary requirements, and resume to:
Human Resources
NSDAR
1776 D Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20006-5303
Fax: (202) 737-5702
Email: resumes@dar.org
No phone calls please
