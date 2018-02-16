The National Recreation and Park Association seeks someone to support sales within the conference and publishing departments. This entry level position requires a strong work ethic, positive attitude, flexibility and strong multi-tasking skills. Read on and apply!

Responsibilities:

Create tracking sheets to maintain information for Exhibit and Sponsorship Sales, contracts,

payments and priority points; update floor plans online, maintain current sales databases

and assist with transitions into future programs.

Receive all incoming advertising insertion orders and input both the new and renewed advertising

contracts in the database as they come in to NRPA.

Refine and develop target prospect lists for advertising sales upon request.

Work with Sales Manager and decorating vendor to prepare the exhibitor service kits,

provide NRPA details, proof read drafts and assist with communicating details and deadlines to exhibitors.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Position will remain open until filled.

NRPA is an equal opportunity employer with a commitment to Diversity.

Women and ethnic minorities encouraged to apply.

Notes: Local Residents Preferred (no relo)

DISCOVER the BENEFITS at NRPA!

Conveniently located off the Dulles Greenway, in Brambleton Regional Park in Ashburn, NRPA boasts a warm professional environment, with a relaxing and peaceful view of nature at it’s finest! All staff have access to indoor & outdoor eating areas, as well as indoor & outdoor fitness opportunities. Our facility has a brand new air-conditioned fitness room with access to showers, as well as foot trails for the outdoor enthusiast. Staff enjoy a very rich benefit package that includes group Health, Dental, and Vision for employee and family paid 80% by the employer; Life insurance, Short Term Disability and Long Term Disability paid 100% by the employer; accrue 26 Paid days off per year plus 13 paid holidays, eligibility in the first month of employment, Length of Service Awards and much, much more! NRPA is committed to promoting an environment of work-life balance. To promote healthy lifestyles, at work and away, we have established programs like Teleworking, FlexTime Schedules, 37.5 hour work-week, Employee Assistance Programs, Educational Assistance Programs, Lunch-and-Learn sessions and more. Discover what we already know … NRPA ... a great place to work!