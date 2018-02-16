Who are we?

Promontory Interfinancial Network, LLC is the fastest growing financial network in the country. The Network has grown from five members to approximately 3,000 members—almost half of the banking industry. Promontory Network provides profit-enhancing services to banks and other financial institutions nationwide.

Why would you want to join us?

At Promontory Network, you can have a challenging, impactful career. We combine the attractive traits of a smaller company (e.g., a fast-paced, entrepreneurial, and collegial environment where “the sky’s the limit”) with the sought-after resources and funding of a much larger company. We add a high-growth business and an open culture that’s filled with energy, intellectual challenge, and lots of fun.

What is the role?

You would be a key member of our Application Development Team, solving complex and unique business challenges in an Agile environment.

You should possess the experience and qualifications to perform these core responsibilities:

Design, develop, test, and document automated business processes and solutions using accepted Agile SDLC conventions and methods.

Deliver high quality results (simple, reliable, scalable and cost effective) by following proven system development methodologies, utilizing effective design and programming standards and establishing quality review and documentation practices.

Provide production support to applications, including but not limited to the PINApps application.

Proactively monitor project activities to ensure that all deliverables are delivered on time, within budget and are acceptable per Promontory Network’s quality standard.

Provide ongoing support to Promontory Network business areas in the identification and resolution of application support issues.

Collaborate with IT Operations to identify requirements for environments and tools needed to support the timely migration and operation of application solutions.

Maintain a culture focused on customer service and security at all times.

Work on improving IT efficiency by supporting the security of all Promontory Network owned data and the data belonging to Promontory Network partners and customers by adhering to all Promontory Network security policies, procedures and guidelines.

Maintain Company confidential and sensitive information by adhering to and complying with Promontory Network’s policies and procedures.

What qualifications are necessary to succeed in the job?