Medical Administrator

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Dulles, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 23, 2018
Ref
AD215642
Function
Customer Service
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 

Sparks Group has partnered with a medical reimbursement company in Northern Virginia that is seeking a knowledgeable Medical Administrator. This individual will be responsible for assisting a busy pharmaceutical program with administrative tasks and follow-up calls to pharmacies. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities: 

  • Conduct outbound calls to specialty pharmacies to check project shipment statuses 
  • Update spreadsheets as needed 
  • Additional medical administrative tasks as needed

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • Candidates will have strong customer service skills 
  • Experience in a medical industry and knowledge of medical terminology 
  • Proficient within Microsoft Office (Word and Excel) 
  • Flexible schedule during the week 

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

