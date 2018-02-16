Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a medical reimbursement company in Northern Virginia that is seeking a knowledgeable Medical Administrator. This individual will be responsible for assisting a busy pharmaceutical program with administrative tasks and follow-up calls to pharmacies. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Conduct outbound calls to specialty pharmacies to check project shipment statuses

Update spreadsheets as needed

Additional medical administrative tasks as needed

Qualifications/Background profile:

Candidates will have strong customer service skills

Experience in a medical industry and knowledge of medical terminology

Proficient within Microsoft Office (Word and Excel)

Flexible schedule during the week

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!