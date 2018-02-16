SUMMARY:

Provide technical and logistical support to the Director, National School Shield, as well as provide support for program activities within the Division. Knowledge of and support for the mission of the National Rifle Association.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Act as informational point of contact for National School Shield [NSS] Division, in an accurate and timely manner, to staff, Advisory Council and public inquiries.

2. Maintain dedicated informational email and telephone line in an accurate and timely manner, addressing public inquiries as appropriate and routing special requests to the proper staff for follow up.

3. Coordinate and maintain divisional calendar in an accurate and timely manner.

4. Serve as Secretary for divisional meetings, including Advisory Council meetings, taking notes and providing final meeting minutes to applicable parties in an accurate and timely manner as directed.

5. Coordinate divisional paperwork to include travel arrangements, travel authorizations, expense reports, invoices, and check/purchase requests in an accurate and timely manner.

6. Assist in the monitoring and oversight of divisional expenses. Keep Director informed of potential budgetary issues in a timely manner.

7. Assist in the preparation of the quarterly EVP report and any other ad hoc reports as directed in an accurate and timely manner.

8. Maintain NSS program grant files in an accurate and timely manner, assisting with the necessary communications and coordination from application to decision to final reporting.

9. Coordinate and maintain NSS Assessor certification files in an accurate and timely manner, assisting with the necessary communications and coordination from application to certification/recertification.

10. Maintain NSS Online Assessment Tool files in an accurate and timely manner, assisting with the necessary communications and coordination from user access requests to troubleshooting and general assistance.

11. Assist with the ongoing maintenance of the NSS website and all related social media in a judicious manner to ensure content is accurate and timely.

12. Occasional travel (local/national) for community exhibits and events as required.

13. Perform other duties as assigned.

SCOPE:

High visibility and coordination with members of the Law Enforcement Division, as well as other General Operations Divisions, NRA Divisions and the general public. Position functions in a fast paced work environment with frequent interruptions and minimal direct supervision. Occasional overtime and weekend work required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

College degree required. 2+ years previous administrative support recommended. Budgetary experience helpful. Non-profit and project management experience suggested.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:

Excellent oral and written communication skills required. Proven ability to interface effectively with all levels of individuals required. Strong organizational and time management skills required. Demonstrated ability to handle multiple projects while adhering to strict deadlines and attention to detail essential. Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook required. Demonstrated knowledge of website maintenance and social media experience required. Demonstrated ability to learn and utilize additional software packages required. Proven analytical and problem-solving skills essential. Demonstrated ability to exercise confidentiality in sensitive matters critical. Creative thinker and self-starter essential. Ability to work independently or as a member of a team essential. Must possess a high degree of professionalism and responsibility.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.