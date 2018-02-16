Senior Java Developer (with Active TS Clearance)

Atria Consulting LLC
Greater DC area
Highly Competitive Salary
Feb 16, 2018
Mar 23, 2018
IT, Software Developer, IT Architect
Government and Public Services
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Full Time

Want to be on the most cutting edge of technology?  What to make a true difference?  Then talk to me about joining a company who has been highly ranked as one of the Best Places to Work. 

My client is a growing technology solutions company.  They are seeking an exceptionally skilled Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.   The ideal candidate will have superior technical skills and communication skills in order to speak to all levels of personnel about technical issues and solutions.  

  • Active Top Secret clearance is an absolute requirement
  • Strong technical background (software development and/or DevOps)
  • Ten years’ experience working with Java
  • Experience working in the Angular platform
  • Experience with continuous integration and deployments

In order you be considered for this opportunity, you must have an ACTIVE TOP SECRET CLEARANCE. This is a full-time direct hire position offering comprehensive health insurance and competitive salary.

