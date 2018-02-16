INVESTMENT WRITER

Kiplinger's Personal Finance, a national magazine that has been advising individuals for over 70 years, seeks a senior investment writer.

The writer who is hired for this position should have at least five years of experience writing about investments, including general market conditions and forecasts as well as specific stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, for magazines, newspapers, wire services or Web sites. We seek an individual who can write practical, easy-to-understand articles geared toward individual investors. Articles will appear both in our monthly magazine and on our Kiplinger.com Web site.

We prefer to hire a full-time employee who would work out of our Washington, D.C., headquarters, but we will consider a more flexible arrangement.

The Kiplinger Organization is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Qualified applicants should forward resume with cover letter to:

HR@Kiplinger.com