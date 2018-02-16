Job Summary/Company:

Are looking to jump start your warehouse career? This could be the perfect opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading manufacturer in the aerospace industry that is seeking eager candidates to staff their innovative warehouse. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Assist with inspecting parts in the warehouse and logging them into the SAP system

Perform inventory tasks such as cycle count

Picking, processing and packing parts for shipment

Perform other duties or projects as assigned

Qualifications/Background profile:

High school diploma

0-6 months of warehouse experience

Familiarity with using a computer is preferred, especially proficiency with Microsoft Office

Familiarity with SAP is a plus

Strong communication skills

Flexible schedule is a must as this environment has multiple shifts

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details.



