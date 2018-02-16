Warehouse Operator

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Ashburn, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 23, 2018
Ref
AD215735
Function
Other
Industry
Defense / Aerospace, Manufacturing
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 

Are looking to jump start your warehouse career? This could be the perfect opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading manufacturer in the aerospace industry that is seeking eager candidates to staff their innovative warehouse. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities: 

  • Assist with inspecting parts in the warehouse and logging them into the SAP system 
  • Perform inventory tasks such as cycle count 
  • Picking, processing and packing parts for shipment 
  • Perform other duties or projects as assigned 

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • High school diploma
  • 0-6 months of warehouse experience 
  • Familiarity with using a computer is preferred, especially proficiency with Microsoft Office
  • Familiarity with SAP is a plus
  • Strong communication skills
  • Flexible schedule is a must as this environment has multiple shifts

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

