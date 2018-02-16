Warehouse Operator
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Ashburn, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 23, 2018
- Ref
- AD215735
- Function
- Other
- Industry
- Defense / Aerospace, Manufacturing
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Are looking to jump start your warehouse career? This could be the perfect opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading manufacturer in the aerospace industry that is seeking eager candidates to staff their innovative warehouse. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!
Responsibilities:
- Assist with inspecting parts in the warehouse and logging them into the SAP system
- Perform inventory tasks such as cycle count
- Picking, processing and packing parts for shipment
- Perform other duties or projects as assigned
Qualifications/Background profile:
- High school diploma
- 0-6 months of warehouse experience
- Familiarity with using a computer is preferred, especially proficiency with Microsoft Office
- Familiarity with SAP is a plus
- Strong communication skills
- Flexible schedule is a must as this environment has multiple shifts
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
Apply for Warehouse Operator
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly