JOB DESCRIPTION

The Children's Center for Language & Culture, Inc. (ChiCeLaCu!) seeks enthusiastic, energetic, independent, and experienced Spanish teacher for its At Your School Program, taking place at a Fairfax County public school before regular school hours. School is located in Great Falls, VA

All teachers MUST meet the following requirements:

Fluent Spanish speaker

Associate or Bachelor’s Degree in education, Spanish or the arts

At least 2 years of experience

Good classroom management skills

Knowlege writing and implementing lesson plans

Team player, creative and flexible

Advanced English (written and spoken)

Minimum commitment for employment: February to June 2018 with the possibility of more hours in the Fall

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

LOCATION: ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA

DAYS: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

HOURS: Before School, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m

WAGES: $50 per session (includes 30 minutes for set up and 1 hour of instruction)

Please send cover letter and resume to info@chicelacu.com. For more information about ChiCeLaCu!, please visit www.childrencenterlanguage.com.