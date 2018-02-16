Spanish Teacher at School in Great Falls
- Location
- Seeking Spanish Teacher for a before school program at school in Great Falls, VA
- Salary
- $50 per session (includes 30 minutes for set up and and 1 hour of instruction)
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 23, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching, Teacher
- Industry
- Education, Primary and Secondary
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Hourly
JOB DESCRIPTION
The Children's Center for Language & Culture, Inc. (ChiCeLaCu!) seeks enthusiastic, energetic, independent, and experienced Spanish teacher for its At Your School Program, taking place at a Fairfax County public school before regular school hours. School is located in Great Falls, VA
All teachers MUST meet the following requirements:
- Fluent Spanish speaker
- Associate or Bachelor’s Degree in education, Spanish or the arts
- At least 2 years of experience
- Good classroom management skills
- Knowlege writing and implementing lesson plans
- Team player, creative and flexible
- Advanced English (written and spoken)
Minimum commitment for employment: February to June 2018 with the possibility of more hours in the Fall
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
LOCATION: ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA
DAYS: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
HOURS: Before School, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m
WAGES: $50 per session (includes 30 minutes for set up and 1 hour of instruction)
Please send cover letter and resume to info@chicelacu.com. For more information about ChiCeLaCu!, please visit www.childrencenterlanguage.com.
