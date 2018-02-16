Spanish Teacher at School in Great Falls

Children's Center for Language and Culture, Inc
Seeking Spanish Teacher for a before school program at school in Great Falls, VA
$50 per session (includes 30 minutes for set up and and 1 hour of instruction) 
Feb 16, 2018
Mar 23, 2018
School and Teaching, Teacher
Education, Primary and Secondary
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hourly

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Children's Center for Language & Culture, Inc. (ChiCeLaCu!) seeks enthusiastic, energetic, independent, and experienced Spanish teacher for its At Your School Program, taking place at a Fairfax County public school before regular school hours. School is located in Great Falls, VA

All teachers MUST meet the following requirements: 

  • Fluent Spanish speaker
  • Associate or Bachelor’s Degree in education, Spanish or the arts
  • At least 2 years of experience
  • Good classroom management skills
  • Knowlege writing and implementing lesson plans 
  • Team player, creative and flexible
  • Advanced English (written and spoken)

Minimum commitment for employment:  February to June 2018 with the possibility of more hours in the Fall

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

LOCATION: ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA

DAYS: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays                                                                                     

HOURS: Before School, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m

WAGES: $50 per session (includes 30 minutes for set up and 1 hour of instruction)

Please send cover letter and resume to info@chicelacu.com. For more information about ChiCeLaCu!, please visit www.childrencenterlanguage.com.

 

