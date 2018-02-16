Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a top real estate management company in the area! If you are professional, have previous experience working in property management and are looking for a new exciting opportunity, then keep reading! This position assists in management and coordination of all activities of property management, including maintenance, finance, tenant customer service and construction activities associated with multiple commercial office buildings in Montgomery and Prince George's county. If you are interested in hearing more about this opportunity please call 301-926-7800!

Responsibilities:

Assist in the day to day operations of the office buildings, which includes all maintenance services provided by engineering staff and outside contractors and vendors.

Responsible for maintaining quality customer service relations with vendors and tenants to ensure issues are being resolved in a timely manner.

Oversees activities of contractors, vendor personnel, and suppliers. Monitors invoices and contracts for compliance and cost control; monitors general expenditures of properties.

Assists in the preparation of operating budgets to meet owners planned objectives.

Solicits bids for maintenance contractors and construction projects, and participates in the selection of contractors.

Performs quality control inspections to ensure adherence to contract specifications and industry standards.

Assist in coordination of tenant moves and all related documentation to ensure a smooth transition into the building.

Develops and implements systems and processes to establish and maintain records for the office buildings.

Assists in managing the coordination and transition of acquisitions of buildings.

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

Qualifications/Background Profile:

One to three years of experience in real estate management required.

A good driving record, and own transportation required for position.

Excellent oral and written communications skills.

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details.



