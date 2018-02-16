Psychologists & Social Workers

Employer
PsychoGeriatric Services, LLC.
Location
Washington D.C. Metro Area
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 23, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, Social Worker, Medical Doctor and Physician
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Great opportunity to work with large group of Psychiatrists/Psychologists/NPs and Clinical Social Workers in long term care facilities. Facilities are located in Washington, DC; Bowie, MD; Clinton, MD; Lexington Park, MD; Manassas, VA; Tysons, VA; Warrenton, VA; Fredericksburg, VA; Wincester, VA. Great office support. Fully electronic medical records.  Interested candidates, please your resume to hr@pgs-nhcare.com.

