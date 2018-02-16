Psychologists & Social Workers
- Employer
- PsychoGeriatric Services, LLC.
- Location
- Washington D.C. Metro Area
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 23, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Great opportunity to work with large group of Psychiatrists/Psychologists/NPs and Clinical Social Workers in long term care facilities. Facilities are located in Washington, DC; Bowie, MD; Clinton, MD; Lexington Park, MD; Manassas, VA; Tysons, VA; Warrenton, VA; Fredericksburg, VA; Wincester, VA. Great office support. Fully electronic medical records. Interested candidates, please your resume to hr@pgs-nhcare.com.
