Practice Support Assistant
- Employer
- Ford Agency
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 23, 2018
- Function
- Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Ford Agency is recruiting for a Practice Support Assistant to join a well-known international law firm in DC. The Practice Support Assistant will provide legal and project support, as well as administrative assistance to attorneys and paralegals ensuring that client needs are met. The ideal candidate will be organized, able to communicate effectively with all levels of staff, and work well with a team. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who enjoys a diverse role, wants to build on their experience, and learn more about the legal process.
Responsibilities Include:
- Manage calendars, travel arrangements, and expense reimbursements
- Communicate with various departments within the firm
- Write, proofread, and format legal documents and presentations
- Assist legal staff with preparing for depositions, trials and hearings
- Conduct research for attorneys
Qualifications Include:
- BA/BS Degree
- 2+ years of professional work experience in a legal or corporate setting
- Excellent MS Office Skills
- Experience with Adobe, preferred
- Professional writing and communication skills
For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:
Attn: Practice Support Assistant
The Ford Agency
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, DC 20036
EOE
To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.
