The Ford Agency is recruiting for a Practice Support Assistant to join a well-known international law firm in DC. The Practice Support Assistant will provide legal and project support, as well as administrative assistance to attorneys and paralegals ensuring that client needs are met. The ideal candidate will be organized, able to communicate effectively with all levels of staff, and work well with a team. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who enjoys a diverse role, wants to build on their experience, and learn more about the legal process.

Responsibilities Include:

Manage calendars, travel arrangements, and expense reimbursements

Communicate with various departments within the firm

Write, proofread, and format legal documents and presentations

Assist legal staff with preparing for depositions, trials and hearings

Conduct research for attorneys

Qualifications Include:

BA/BS Degree

2+ years of professional work experience in a legal or corporate setting

Excellent MS Office Skills

Experience with Adobe, preferred

Professional writing and communication skills

