Ford Agency

Practice Support Assistant

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 23, 2018
Function
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency is recruiting for a Practice Support Assistant to join a well-known international law firm in DC. The Practice Support Assistant will provide legal and project support, as well as administrative assistance to attorneys and paralegals ensuring that client needs are met.  The ideal candidate will be organized, able to communicate effectively with all levels of staff, and work well with a team. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who enjoys a diverse role, wants to build on their experience, and learn more about the legal process.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Manage calendars, travel arrangements, and expense reimbursements
  • Communicate with various departments within the firm
  • Write, proofread, and format legal documents and presentations
  • Assist legal staff with preparing for depositions, trials and hearings
  • Conduct research for attorneys

Qualifications Include:

  • BA/BS Degree
  • 2+ years of professional work experience in a legal or corporate setting
  • Excellent MS Office Skills
  • Experience with Adobe, preferred
  • Professional writing and communication skills

For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to:

jobs@ford-agency.com

Attn: Practice Support Assistant

The Ford Agency

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, DC 20036

EOE

To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Practice Support Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this