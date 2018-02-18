Clinic Coordinator

RAPPAHANNOCK AREA COMMUNITY SERVICES BOARD
Fredericksburg, Virginia
Feb 18, 2018
Mar 25, 2018
Counselor and Therapist, Other
Healthcare, Other
Full Time

 

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board is currently seeking a Clinic Coordinator III – Fredericksburg Outpatient Clinic & Clinic Coordinator II – Stafford Outpatient Clinic. Full-time positions offer competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits. Please visit our website www.racsbjobs.org for position details and to apply online.

RACSB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

