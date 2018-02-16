Position Overview

The primary responsibility of this role is to manage the revenue for a global business with 9 practice areas. This includes ensuring proper revenue recognition, analysis, recommend process improvements, ensure transparent, accurate and consistent reporting for Evidera. This role will also be instrumental in designing new processes and supporting change management related to the new revenue recognition standard and the global ERP Oracle implementation.

The Senior Project Accountant should ensure that all revenue recognition applied is kept up to date with current company policy and the business is accurately portraying revenue according to the amount of work that has been carried out at all times.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Calculate and ensure that revenue is recognized in a consistent and timely manner on a monthly-basis based on current company policies.

Key involvement and support with the implementation of ASC 606 – “Revenue from Contracts with Customers”

Ensuring that the data captured on the internal Project Budget Report (PBR) is accurately reflected on the project in the project accounting system (Dynamics AX) and is reconciled

Collaborate and support the Finance team on project updates, changes and amendments

Act in a proactive manner to identify any project issues that require investigation, ensuring projects are accurately tracked and closed in AX on a timely basis

Provide analysis/ insights into key trends in revenue

Continually look for process improvements and ability to do root cause analysis, recommend solutions

Adhere to month end close timelines ensuring that revenue recognition has been completed for specific legal entities within Evidera and allow the business has sufficient time to review its data prior to close

Prepare and post adjusting entries at both project and general ledger level to adjust projects as appropriate

Prepare appropriate balance sheet reconciliations relating to revenue (e.g. Unbilled/Deferred) at month and quarter-end to the agreed timelines, pro-actively addressing any variances on a timely basis

Key involvement in project accounting system enhancements, including streamlining, automating, documentation, testing and feedback.

Review contracts to ensure proper revenue recognition in accordance with company policy and US GAAP

Assist in the external audit, provide source documents to the auditors

Work across Accounting, Finance and other teams (e.g. FP&A, AP, AR, Legal) to ensure information flow is accurate and best practices are adopted relating to revenue recognition

Prepare ad hoc reports on specific projects etc. and other reasonably related duties and unscheduled projects as assigned

Education, Professional Skills & Experience

CPA is required; MBA a plus

3 years of practical experience

Experience and knowledge of US GAAP, including Revenue Recognition

Sarbanes-Oxley internal controls design, documentation and testing experience

Demonstrated skills in financial analysis, root cause analysis and ability to solve issues/ find solutions

Demonstrated process improvement experience

Strong customer service mindset and ability to understand end to end processes

Computer Skills & Competencies

Excellent Microsoft Office skills, specifically Excel

Microsoft Dynamics AX or comparable ERP system

Experience in working in a global, international and multi-currency environment

Demonstrated successful experience in working in a demanding, high performance work environment and team oriented culture

Can display strong process knowledge & process improvement experience

Strong organizational, analytical, and written/verbal communication skills

Note: Evening/weekend work may be required at month-end to adhere to reporting timelines.

Evidera offers a competitive salary and benefits package. Our office locations have great amenities and frequent social events. We are committed to providing training and professional development, with ample opportunity to advance, for all of our staff.

Evidera, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, genetics, sexual orientation, gender preference, disability, or status as a qualified individual with a disability or protected veteran.