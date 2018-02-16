Position Overview

Financial accounting and reporting responsibilities for Evidera, Inc. in Bethesda, MD. Position reports to the Controller.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

General ledger: individually manage day-to-day accounting operations for multiple entities and geographies, including cash, prepaid expenses, fixed assets, intangibles, intercompany transactions, allocations and general ledger maintenance. This includes performing month-end close journal entries and completing balance-sheet reconciliations and supporting schedules.

Fixed asset register: maintain accurate fixed asset records

Monthly Close: close books monthly, including the issuance of financial statements by the 4th of following month

Reporting: fluctuation analyses, account analyses, asset roll-forward, bank reports, and ad hoc.

Intercompany transactions: liaise with other entities to ensure consolidated intercompany accounts are accurate and in-balance, record intercompany transactions with parent company

Maintain

Audit and tax: preparation of client schedules for both audit and tax on a monthly/quarterly/annual basis

Collaborate with business partners, customers, and vendors to support business needs and establish better relations

Assist in acquisitions, integrations and system implementations as needed

Evaluate, recommend and implement Sarbanes-Oxley compliant internal controls, accounting policies, procedures and systems, where appropriate

Complete other ad hoc global projects to support management reporting and analysis requirements and audit needs

Work independently to analyze and consult management on recommended changes relating to overall business improvements

Manage and mentor team by clarifying roles and responsibilities and developing and implementing training program to optimize individual performance. Cultivate and maintain a culture of accountability.

Education, Professional Skills & Experience

CPA required; Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting required (MBA preferred)

6+ years of practical experience

Experience and in-depth knowledge of US GAAP, including Revenue Recognition (Percentage-of-Completion and T&M customer contract types)

Sarbanes-Oxley internal controls design, documentation and testing experience

Computer Skills & Competencies

Strong general ledger experience (month-end close, reconciliations and full cycle general ledger)

Excellent Microsoft Office skills, specifically Excel

Microsoft Dynamics AX (preferred) or comparable ERP system

Blackline experience

Experience in working in a global, international and multi-currency environment

Experience in documenting process and developing robust internal control environment (SOX)

Audit experience would be helpful

Demonstrated successful experience in working in a demanding, high performance work environment and team oriented culture

Can display strong process knowledge & process improvement experience

High energy - can motivate, lead, and develop team

Strong organizational, analytical, and written/verbal communication skills

