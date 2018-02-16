BUSINESS OFFICE MANAGER

Sentara Healthcare
Virginia Beach, VA
Feb 16, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Analyst, Business, Management
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: Manages and provides leadership for the Facility Business Office; supervises and trains staff. Monitors all financial areas of the business office. Ensures resident financial records are maintained.

High School Grad or Equivalent

Required: Accounts Receivable - Previous experience, Healthcare - 1 year, Medicare/Medicaid Billing - 1 year, Third Party Billing - Previous experience

Preferred: Accounting/Finance - 1 year, Long Term Care - Previous experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Notary

Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skill in A/R Collection required. Medicaid experience required. Medicare experience required.

