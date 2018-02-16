SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara RMH Wellness Center is seeking a flexi status Swim Instructor. Flexi staff generally are scheduled 15 hours or less per week.

Thorough knowledge and application of teaching swimming techniques, skills and water safety. Committed to the safety of members of all ages and varying abilities and to provide a fun and positive learning experience. Provide private and group swim lessons based on the guidelines of the American Red Cross and as deemed appropriate by the Aquatics Coordinator.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
One year experience as swim instructor preferred. Excellent interpersonal communication and organizational skills. Ability to teach in a way that encourages swimmers and uses positive reinforcement. Ability to remain in the water over extended periods of time (temperature ranges from 82 degrees to 94 degrees). Ability to demonstrate basic swim techniques. Preferred: Current American Red Cross (ARC) CPR/AED certification. Current ARC certification as Water Safety Instructor (WSI) or YMCA Swim Instructor. Successful completion of SRMH swim instructor training within the first 30-days of employment.

