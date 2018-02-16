Sentara RMH Wellness Center is seeking a flexi status Swim Instructor.

Thorough knowledge and application of teaching swimming techniques, skills and water safety. Committed to the safety of members of all ages and varying abilities and to provide a fun and positive learning experience. Provide private and group swim lessons based on the guidelines of the American Red Cross and as deemed appropriate by the Aquatics Coordinator.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

One year experience as swim instructor preferred. Excellent interpersonal communication and organizational skills. Ability to teach in a way that encourages swimmers and uses positive reinforcement. Ability to remain in the water over extended periods of time (temperature ranges from 82 degrees to 94 degrees). Ability to demonstrate basic swim techniques. Preferred: Current American Red Cross (ARC) CPR/AED certification. Current ARC certification as Water Safety Instructor (WSI) or YMCA Swim Instructor. Successful completion of SRMH swim instructor training within the first 30-days of employment.