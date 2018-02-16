Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Registered Nurse (RN) Coordinator to coordinate the RN/MD 1:1 care coordination model.

Utilizing an evidenced based nursing approach, the Hospitalist Nurse Navigator serves as a consultant, facilitator, education and resource for nursing staff, patient families, care management team and other ancillary team members. The Hospitalist Nurse is responsible for assessing and evaluating patient needs, developing and/or providing consultation on development of patient care plans, assisting in the management of patient care, and monitoring clinical responses and resource consumption on a concurrent basis. The Hospitalist Nurse takes a collaborate approach to communication among all care providers and care managers to optimize the efficiency and efficacy of patient care.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Acute Care - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BSN required. Theoretical knowledge or prior experience in case management, utilization management, discharge planning, patient education. Some prior experience required.