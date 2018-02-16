REGISTERED NURSE COORDINATOR (RN) - HOSPITALIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Registered Nurse (RN) Coordinator to coordinate the RN/MD 1:1 care coordination model.
Utilizing an evidenced based nursing approach, the Hospitalist Nurse Navigator serves as a consultant, facilitator, education and resource for nursing staff, patient families, care management team and other ancillary team members. The Hospitalist Nurse is responsible for assessing and evaluating patient needs, developing and/or providing consultation on development of patient care plans, assisting in the management of patient care, and monitoring clinical responses and resource consumption on a concurrent basis. The Hospitalist Nurse takes a collaborate approach to communication among all care providers and care managers to optimize the efficiency and efficacy of patient care.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Acute Care - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
BSN required. Theoretical knowledge or prior experience in case management, utilization management, discharge planning, patient education. Some prior experience required.
