REGISTERED NURSE COORDINATOR (RN) - HOSPITALIST

Sentara Healthcare
Harrisonburg, VA
Feb 16, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare, Other
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Registered Nurse (RN) Coordinator to coordinate the RN/MD 1:1 care coordination model.

Utilizing an evidenced based nursing approach, the Hospitalist Nurse Navigator serves as a consultant, facilitator, education and resource for nursing staff, patient families, care management team and other ancillary team members. The Hospitalist Nurse is responsible for assessing and evaluating patient needs, developing and/or providing consultation on development of patient care plans, assisting in the management of patient care, and monitoring clinical responses and resource consumption on a concurrent basis. The Hospitalist Nurse takes a collaborate approach to communication among all care providers and care managers to optimize the efficiency and efficacy of patient care.

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Required: Acute Care - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

BSN required. Theoretical knowledge or prior experience in case management, utilization management, discharge planning, patient education. Some prior experience required.

