EMR & ELRNING TRNG SPEC - RN

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: The EMR & eLearning Training Specialist provides leadership in assessing, designing, developing, implementing and evaluating the orientation, training and continuing education for the entire Sentara Life Care division staff. Utilizes knowledge of nursing work flow in developing curriculum and training programs relevant to system initiatives designed to improve patient outcomes. The role serves as a champion in incorporating patient safety and quality initiatives into system education. Participate in the development of strategies to implement new initiatives, products and processes. Participate in the development, education and end user training environments, as well as training materials for all EMR users. Participate in the development and implementation of a process to ensure end-users can demonstrate competencies related to EMR.

Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Nursing - 2 years, Teaching - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Instructor - Basic Life Support Required within 6 months of start date at SLC. Simulation & debriefing skills recommended. One-year experience using an electronic medical record required.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this