EMR & ELRNING TRNG SPEC - RN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: The EMR & eLearning Training Specialist provides leadership in assessing, designing, developing, implementing and evaluating the orientation, training and continuing education for the entire Sentara Life Care division staff. Utilizes knowledge of nursing work flow in developing curriculum and training programs relevant to system initiatives designed to improve patient outcomes. The role serves as a champion in incorporating patient safety and quality initiatives into system education. Participate in the development of strategies to implement new initiatives, products and processes. Participate in the development, education and end user training environments, as well as training materials for all EMR users. Participate in the development and implementation of a process to ensure end-users can demonstrate competencies related to EMR.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - 2 years, Teaching - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Instructor - Basic Life Support Required within 6 months of start date at SLC. Simulation & debriefing skills recommended. One-year experience using an electronic medical record required.
