Sentara Healthcare - Leigh Hospital located inis currently recruiting for a Secretary - Full-time to work the Day shift.

Provides clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining records and files, and providing assistance to customers.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Secretary - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.