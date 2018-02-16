SECRETARY (8:30am-5pm)

Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA
Feb 16, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Administrative
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare - Leigh Hospital located in Norfolk ,VA is currently recruiting for a Secretary - Full-time to work the Day shift.

Provides clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining records and files, and providing assistance to customers.

High School Grad or Equivalent

Required: Secretary - 1 year

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.

