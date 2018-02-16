SECRETARY (8:30am-5pm)
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare - Leigh Hospital located in Norfolk ,VA is currently recruiting for a Secretary - Full-time to work the Day shift.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Sentara Healthcare - Leigh Hospital located in Norfolk ,VA is currently recruiting for a Secretary - Full-time to work the Day shift.
Provides clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining records and files, and providing assistance to customers.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Secretary - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.