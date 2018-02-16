Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a flexi status Lifeguard.Current American Red Cross (ARC) Lifeguard/First Aid and CPR/AED.

Primary responsibilities include ensuring patrons safety and protecting lives. Other duties include chemical checking, attendance at monthly in-services, cleaning tasks as assigned by the Aquatics Coordinator and other duties assigned by the Aquatics Coordinator.

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Lifeguarding experience preferred but not required. Current American Red Cross (ARC) Lifeguard/First Aid and CPR/AED. Additional certifications such as Emergency O2 Administration, Blood Borne Pathogens Training, etc. accepted. Minimum age of 16 required.