LIFEGUARD

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a flexi status Lifeguard. Flexi Status employees are generally scheduled less than 15 hours per week.

Required Certification: Current American Red Cross (ARC) Lifeguard/First Aid and CPR/AED.

Primary responsibilities include ensuring patrons safety and protecting lives. Other duties include chemical checking, attendance at monthly in-services, cleaning tasks as assigned by the Aquatics Coordinator and other duties assigned by the Aquatics Coordinator.

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Lifeguarding experience preferred but not required. Current American Red Cross (ARC) Lifeguard/First Aid and CPR/AED. Additional certifications such as Emergency O2 Administration, Blood Borne Pathogens Training, etc. accepted. Minimum age of 16 required.

