LIFEGUARD
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a flexi status Lifeguard. Flexi Status employees are generally scheduled less than 15 hours per week.
Required Certification: Current American Red Cross (ARC) Lifeguard/First Aid and CPR/AED.
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a flexi status Lifeguard. Flexi Status employees are generally scheduled less than 15 hours per week.
Required Certification: Current American Red Cross (ARC) Lifeguard/First Aid and CPR/AED.
Primary responsibilities include ensuring patrons safety and protecting lives. Other duties include chemical checking, attendance at monthly in-services, cleaning tasks as assigned by the Aquatics Coordinator and other duties assigned by the Aquatics Coordinator.
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Lifeguarding experience preferred but not required. Current American Red Cross (ARC) Lifeguard/First Aid and CPR/AED. Additional certifications such as Emergency O2 Administration, Blood Borne Pathogens Training, etc. accepted. Minimum age of 16 required.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New