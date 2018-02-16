Lifecare Portsmouth is a 132- Dual Bed Certified facility that offers multiple levels of acuity, care and supervision in a cheerful, home-like setting.With an extra focus on quality medical care, our Portsmouth location both offer private and semi-private rooms. They combine a spacious homelike environment with skilled nursing care at multiple levels to help seniors maintain or regain function.This is a Part time days position.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Competitive pay plansIncentives including aComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Responsible for overall clinical supervision of the facility nursing staff and resident/participant care. Assess residents/participants health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent or disabled residents/participants. Advise residents/participants on health maintenance and disease prevention. Maintains clinic or facility infection control program and ensures that practice is maintained within Center of Disease Control guidelines. Serves as a mentor by role modeling a professional practice consistent with organizational goals, customer service, clinical effectiveness, and standards of care. Interacts with patients and the family of residents/participates in a positive and professional manner. Serves as liaison between caregiver and facility in regards to management of healthcare. Clinical Manager processes paperwork such as department budgets, disciplinary actions against employees, medical records, employee performance evaluation, staff recruitment, retention and quality improvement. The Clinical Manager consults and collaborates with other health care professionals to coordinate the management of resident/participant.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - 2 years

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Reading Comprehension, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

RN candidates after November 30, 2018 will be required to have a BSN. RN hires prior to November 30, 2018 will be required to sign a BSN agreement committing to enrollment in accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. Minimum of two years of clinical experience in a nursing facility. Previous supervisory/leadership experience required. Each member of the Lifecare PACE facility who has direct participant contact must have a minimum of 1 year experience working with the frail or elderly population. Must be at least 18 years of Age. Must have working knowledge of medical/nursing equipment and be versatile in its use. Must be able to perform in a sometimes stressful environment and display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others. Must be able to maintain confidential information and have the ability to distinguish what information should be shared with others. Be able to interact well with residents, participants, visitors and staff in a professional manner and provide excellent customer service.