CAT SCAN TECHNOLOGIST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time (72 hours per pay period) CAT Scan Technologist.

SCHEDULE
  • Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Performs Computed Tomography (CT) and CT guided interventional procedures under the direction of a qualified physician; provides patient and family education; operates equipment safely; completes department documentation; maintains all equipment to be clean and operational; maintains adequate supply inventory for performing examinations.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Cert Nuc Med Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Advanced CT registry in ARRT or CNMT to be obtained within two (2) years of hire (to include mergers and acquisitions). ARRT or CNMT is required. Staff within Sentara Careplex, must obtain CT registry by 11/1/2016.

