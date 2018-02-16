CAT SCAN TECHNOLOGIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time (72 hours per pay period) CAT Scan Technologist.
SCHEDULE
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Performs Computed Tomography (CT) and CT guided interventional procedures under the direction of a qualified physician; provides patient and family education; operates equipment safely; completes department documentation; maintains all equipment to be clean and operational; maintains adequate supply inventory for performing examinations.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Cert Nuc Med Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Advanced CT registry in ARRT or CNMT to be obtained within two (2) years of hire (to include mergers and acquisitions). ARRT or CNMT is required. Staff within Sentara Careplex, must obtain CT registry by 11/1/2016.
