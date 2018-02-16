Pharmacy IV Technician
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Full-time (36hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) in support of our Pharmacy operations at our Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Full-time (36hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) in support of our Pharmacy operations at our Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA.
Prepare intravenous medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Pharmacy Technician - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Cert Pharmacy Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New