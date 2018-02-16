Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Full-time (36hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) in support of our Pharmacy operations at our Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA.

Prepare intravenous medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Pharmacy Technician - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Cert Pharmacy Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below