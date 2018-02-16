EMT-Intermediate

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Suffolk, VA
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced EMT-Intermediate to work Full-time (40hrs/wk) Days in support of our Medical Transport operations in the Suffolk, VA area.

Provides Basic and Advanced Life Support (BLS/ALS) treatment and transportation in the non-emergency and emergency settings.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Drivers License, EMT-Intermediate, EMT-Paramedic

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
EMT -Intermediate or EMT -Paramedic are acceptable discipline specific certifications for the position. Advanced Cardiac Life Support required for EMT - Intermediate and EMT- Paramedic staff upon hire. Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) within in 30days of hire. Must be qualified to operate Medical Transport emergency vehicles in both emergency and non-emergency situations.

