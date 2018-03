You need to sign in or create an account to save

Prepares all hot foods for patient trayline, café, and functions including (but not limited to) entrees, vegetables, starches, and bakery items.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Cook - License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Food Handlers, ServSafe Food Handler

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Licensure: Food Handlers (as required by local Health Department)