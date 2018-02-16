COOK

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Woodbridge, VA
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Food Service, Cook
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Prepares all hot foods for patient trayline, café, and functions including (but not limited to) entrees, vegetables, starches, and bakery items.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Cook - License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Food Handlers, ServSafe Food Handler

Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Licensure: Food Handlers (as required by local Health Department)

