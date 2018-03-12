50% or less - The business travel requirement is estimated at 30%.

SECURITY CLEARANCE - This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Top Secret security clearance or access for the duration of employment.

POLYGRAPH - This position may require the incumbent to take and successfully pass a Counterintelligence Scope Polygraph (CI/Poly).

TDY - This position may have a Temporary Duty (TDY) or business travel requirement of up to 30% of the time.

PASSPORT - This position may require the incumbent to possess, or obtain and maintain, a valid regular or official U.S. Passport.

SHIFT WORK/ROTATING SHIFTS - This position may require shift work to provide coverage on evenings, weekends, holidays, or special situations. Employee shifts may be rotated on a regularly scheduled basis.

OVERTIME - Due to the nature of this position, employees are required to work both planned and unscheduled overtime.

TELEPHONE - The incumbent may be required to carry a cellular telephone and maintain a working personal telephone at all times.

IT related experience that demonstrates proficiency in the following competencies: Attention to Detail, Customer Service, Oral Communication, and Problem Solving. Definitions of each competency can be found at the end of this section.ORBachelor's degree in a field which demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position, such as: computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.One year of specialized experience which includes monitoring network traffic and/or host processes to determine anomalies (such as monitoring the network via a network intrusion detection system (NIDS), monitoring host machines with host based intrusion detection system (HIDS), or using Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools). This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the second lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-05).OROne full year of graduate level education in a field which demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position, such as: computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.ORSuccessful completion of all the requirements for a bachelor's degree with Superior Academic Achievement. In order to be creditable under this provision, Superior Academic Achievement must have been gained in a curriculum that is qualifying for the position to be filled, such as that identified in Education above. Please see education section for full definition of Superior Academic Achievement.One year of specialized experience which includes performing configuration of network devices, host machines and/or servers (such as using a software product or scripting language to securely configure an initial network baseline, or build, install, or configure host images). This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the second lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-07).ORMaster's or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree in a field which demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position, such as: computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.One year of specialized experience which includes performing analysis to determine vulnerabilities on the network (such as analyzing network diagrams, scans of networks and hosts, interviewing stake holders, developing risk assessment matrixes, threat reporting, and emergency communications planning), and creating threat or vulnerability reporting based off analysis. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the second lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-09).ORPh.D or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree in a field which demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position, such as: computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.One year of specialized experience which includes performing analysis in response to network (network devices, servers, hosts etc.) anomalies, intrusions, or security incidents (such as using the kill chain method to determine if an adversary is on the network, or determining system or permission misconfigurations), and creating threat, vulnerability, or correction reports. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-11).Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job at the GS-12 level, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.Individuals utilizing experience to qualify for this position must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below:Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendation.

Superior Academic Achievement is based on:

(1) Class Standing - Applicants must be in the upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses; OR (2) Grade-Point Average (G.P.A.) - Applicants must have a grade-point average of either (a) 3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on your official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; or (b) 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum.; OR (3) Honor Society Membership - Applicants may be considered eligible based on membership in one of the approved national scholastic honor societies listed by the Association of College Honor Societies (https://www.achsnatl.org/).



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

IT CERTIFICATION - This position requires the incumbent to obtain and maintain the appropriate Information Assurance certification in accordance with DoD 8570.01-M, Information Assurance Workforce Improvement Program, within 6 months of entry onto duty.

DRUG TESTING - The duties of this position may meet the criteria for compliance with Federal and Department of the Army Drug Free Workplace Programs. Detection of the presence of drugs may be warranted. This position may be subject to a pre-employment screening, and random testing thereafter, to include testing based on reasonable suspicion and testing due to direct involvement with an on-duty accident.

MISSION ESSENTIAL POSITION - This position may be designated "Mission Essential". In the event of severe weather conditions or other such emergency type situations (natural or man-made disaster) the incumbent is required to report to work or remain at work as scheduled to support mission operations.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 34 Information Technology/Cyber Management position.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

When qualifying on the basis of education: Applications can be accepted from students who expect to complete qualifying education within 90 days from the date of application. You must still include transcripts with your application package, showing the courses and semester hours you have completed and courses in-progress, even though you have not earned a degree yet. You will not be able to start employment until you have completed the full education requirement and final transcripts have been verified.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Recruitment or relocation incentives MAY be authorized for highly qualified candidates.

Student Loan Repayment MAY be authorized for highly qualified candidates.

Service credit for annual leave accrual may be granted for certain non-Federal work experience and experience in the uniformed service.

Moving expense reimbursement MAY be authorized subject to the provisions of the Joint Travel Regulations.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.