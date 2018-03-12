50% or less - The business travel requirement estimated at 30%.

SECURITY CLEARANCE - This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Top Secret security clearance or access for the duration of employment.

POLYGRAPH - This position may require the incumbent to take and successfully pass a Counterintelligence Scope Polygraph (CI/Poly).

TDY - This position may have a Temporary Duty (TDY) or business travel requirement of up to 30% of the time.

PASSPORT - This position may require the incumbent to possess, or obtain and maintain, a valid regular or official U.S. Passport.

SHIFT WORK/ROTATING SHIFTS - This position may require shift work to provide coverage on evenings, weekends, holidays, or special situations. Employee shifts may be rotated on a regularly scheduled basis.

OVERTIME - Due to the nature of this position, employees are required to work both planned and unscheduled overtime.

TELEPHONE - The incumbent may be required to carry a cellular telephone and maintain a working personal telephone at all times.

SUPERVISORY PROBATION - This position is supervisory as defined by the OPM General Schedule Supervisory Guide (GSSG). A one year probation to assess your ability to perform supervisory duties is required unless previously completed.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Moving expense reimbursement MAY be authorized subject to the provisions of the Joint Travel Regulations.In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience.One year of specialized experience which includes delegating work to peers or subordinates, assisting in planning cyberspace operations (such as determining/coordinating which tasks must be completed in what order, coordinating with outside organizations for support, reviewing planning documentation for errors, and briefing senior leaders on the plan of action), and performing analysis to determine vulnerabilities on the network (such as analyzing network diagrams, scanning networks and hosts, interviewing stake holders, developing risk assessment matrixes, threat reporting, and emergency communications planning.) This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-12).Individuals utilizing experience to qualify for this position must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below:Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendation.

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

IT CERTIFICATION - This position requires the incumbent to obtain and maintain the appropriate Information Assurance certification in accordance with DoD 8570.01-M, Information Assurance Workforce Improvement Program, within 6 months of entry onto duty. This position is designated as an Information Assurance Manager (IAM) Level III.

DRUG TESTING - The duties of this position may meet the criteria for compliance with Federal and Department of the Army Drug Free Workplace Programs. Detection of the presence of drugs may be warranted. This position may be subject to a pre-employment screening, and random testing thereafter, to include testing based on reasonable suspicion and testing due to direct involvement with an on-duty accident.

MISSION ESSENTIAL POSITION - This position may be designated "Mission Essential". In the event of severe weather conditions or other such emergency type situations (natural or man-made disaster) the incumbent is required to report to work or remain at work as scheduled to support mission operations.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 34 Information Technology/Cyber Management position.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Recruitment or relocation incentives MAY be authorized for highly qualified candidates.

Student Loan Repayment MAY be authorized for highly qualified candidates.

Service credit for annual leave accrual may be granted for certain non-Federal work experience and experience in the uniformed service.

Moving expense reimbursement MAY be authorized subject to the provisions of the Joint Travel Regulations.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.