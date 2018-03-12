Not required

NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERSHIP IS REQUIRED. If you are not sure you are eligible for military membership, please contact a National Guard recruiter prior to applying for this position.

This is an excepted service position that requires membership in a compatible military assignment in the employing state's National Guard, required prior to the effective date of placement.

Selectee will be required to wear the military uniform.

Acceptance of an excepted service position constitutes concurrence with these requirements as a condition of employment.

Applicants who are not currently a member of the National Guard must be eligible for immediate membership and employment in the National Guard in the military grade listed in this announcement.

Males born after 31 December 1959 must be registered for Selective Service.

Federal employment suitability as determined by a background investigation.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period.

Participation in direct deposit is mandatory.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

MILITARY REQUIREMENTS:You must meet the minimum military rank as specified in this announcement. If you are not sure you are eligible for military membership, please contact a DC Air National Guard recruiter prior to applying for this position. Applicants applying to this position who exceed the maximum military grade listed on this job announcement MUST submit a statement in writing that they are willing to take an administrative reduction in grade to the advertised military grade on the job announcement for which applying. Applicants who exceed the military grade will NOT be placed into the technician position until they have been administratively reduced to the military grade on the job announcement. Please note that exceeding the maximum rank does not automatically qualify you for consideration. Compatible military grade and assignment required prior to the effective date of placement



The National Guard's full-time support program requires that all military technicians are members of the National Guard and are appointed to full-time positions which correspond to their military assignments. Applicants who are not currently a member of the National Guard must be eligible for immediate membership.



Maximum Military Rank: O-4/Maj



Compatible Military Assignments: 87I0

GENERAL EXPERIENCE : All series personnel must be competent at the next higher level before being eligible for that level. An applicant must have a validated understanding of the basic principles and concepts of the occupational series and grade.



SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE : In addition to high analytical abilities, must have expert knowledge of all applicable Inspector General Program principles and practices related to federal civilian, military, and National Guard, operational, administrative and technical programs. Must have experiences in planning for and executing inspector general programs and using software data systems. Experienced in the procedures to inspect and report on the state of discipline program efficiency and effectiveness, and readiness of military and civilian forces. Experiences involved work as the primary inspector general advisor with responsibilities to plan, direct, and manage inspector general programs. Experienced in conducting investigations and inspections to ensure compliance with agency policies, practices, and regulations. Experienced in providing policy, guidance, oversight, and directions for the inspection programs; complaints resolution; Fraud, Waste, and Abuse; strategic plans and programs; and the Commander's Inspection Program. Competent in the inspector general program concepts and policy regulations. Has demonstrated skills in the development of programs, procedures, and methods to implement, evaluate, and maintain the inspector general program. Experienced in developing risk-based sampling strategies and annual inspection plan focusing on the Wing Commander's priorities. Experienced in multiple and specific inspector general computerized programs. Experienced and skilled in writing standardized operating procedures for the inspector general programs. Experienced in interpreting and developing inspection policies, procedures and applicable Memorandums of Understanding or Memorandums of Agreement with host or tenant organizations, if applicable, as well as state, city, and/or county agencies in order to adequately evaluate the National Guard's overall mission readiness.



MEDICAL REQUIREMENTS

Series GS-1801 applicants must have the capacity to perform essential functions and operations without risk to themselves or others. Must meet the military skill classification, military experience qualification, and military physical and mental health requirements as applicable and directed by the Department of Defense, the Department of the Army directives and/or the Department of the Air Force directives.

Prior to appointment, an applicant's military medical record must indicate a current completed medical physical and cleared drug test.

Normal color vision as defined in Army and Air Force Medical Examinations and Standards.

No record of claustrophobia or claustrophobic tendencies.



OTHER QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

Dependent on the authorized full-time position's organizational location and its required compatible manpower directed military skill assignment, applicant must have a current Single Scope Background Investigation according to Army or Air Force Personnel Security Program Management Directives; or, must possess or be able to obtain a National Agency Check according to applicable DoD Instructions, Army or Air Force regulations. NOTE: The applicant must possess or be able to obtain the proper clearance type and level within 12 months of appointment.

Must possess a valid state driver's license to operate government motor vehicles, for the state in which they live or are principally employed, in accordance with Army and Air Force Vehicle Operations Directives.

Qualify to operate government motor vehicles and vehicular equipment for "Maintenance Purposes Only" according to Army or Air Force Vehicle Maintenance Operations Directives.

Must not have any disciplinary action (Article 15 or Court-Martial) on military records for engaging in an unprofessional or inappropriate relationship as defined in applicable DoD Instructions concerning Army and Air Force Professional and Unprofessional Relationships.

For ANG Inspector General Program, applicants must meet the Program requirements as described AFI 90-201, The Air Force Inspection System, dated 21 April 2015.

Must not have any Unfavorable Information Files, civil convictions (other than minor traffic violations), or open Inspector General investigations.

To maintain the position - The incumbent must have a current Network License according to Army or Air Force Directives, Licensing Network Users and Certifying Network Professionals.

You must meet the following Education requirement to qualify for this position

Air National Guard Officers: An undergraduate degree from an accredited college/university is mandatory. The degree work should include completed academic courses in business management, English grammar and composition, speech, statistics, public administration, human resources administration, organizational development, public administration, behavioral social sciences, and psychology. A graduate degree from an accredited civilian academic college or from an equivalent professional military education school is optimum.



You must provide transcripts or other documentation to support your Educational claims. To receive credit for Education, you must provide documentation of proof that you meet the Education requirements for this position.



If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/1959 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency (https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx).



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine if you meet the qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application package, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this position. If you are found to be among the top qualified candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):

