United States Citizenship

No previous breaches (broken an agreement with) of any federally sponsored scholarship program

Not delinquent on payment of a federal debt, This includes delinquent taxes, audit disallowances, guaranteed or direct student loans, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) or VA mortgages, and other miscellaneous administrative debts Delinquent a defined as 31 days past due on a scheduled payment

Not previously applied for or received waivers of financial obligation for any federally sponsored scholarship program.

No currently owed obligation to any other entity to perform service after you complete the course of study for this scholarship program

Agree to relocate, at your own expense if needed, to complete the required full time VA employment service obligation after graduation and required licensure/certification

Qualifications Students unconditionally accepted for enrollment or currently enrolled in a program of study leading to a degree in orientation and mobility, low vision therapy, or vision rehabilitation therapy degree from an accredited educational institution that is in the United States.

A cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale in your current program of study. Provide unofficial transcripts to your application that support your response.

Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement). Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html. All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript to receive credit for that education. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

If you are unable to apply for this scholarship opportunity online, please view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

Veterans will be considered first among all equally qualified candidates.

