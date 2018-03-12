25% or less - Travel for site visits may be required

U.S. Citizenship required.

Appointment subject to background investigation and favorable adjudication.

Meet Selective Service Registration Act requirement for males.

You will be required to execute a Pathways Intern Agreement.

You must continue to meet program requirements throughout employment.

The entire period seved under the Intern Program counts as a trial perod.

Selectee will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit Electronics Funds Transfer Program.

You may be expected to travel 25% or less for this position. You must obtain a government charge card for travel purposes.

You may be required to complete training and obtain/maintain a government charge card with travel and/or purchase authority.

To qualify for the GS-5 you must: Possess a bachelor's degree in architecture, or related field, in a 4 year program, or 120 credit hours if enrolled in a 5 year program, from an accredited college or university that included: 60 semester hours of course work in architecture or related disciplines of which at least (1) 30 semester hours were in architectural design, and (2) 6 semester hours were in each of the following: structural technology, properties of materials and methods of construction, and environmental control systems. OR



Combination of Experience and Education: an applicant lacking a bachelor's degree, or 120 credits in architecture must have 1 year of experience in an architect's office or in architectural work for each year short of graduation.

You may qualify at the grade 7 level by education, experience or, a combination of the two. Substitution of experience for the education requirement: Applicants who do not fully meet the education requirement stated above may substitute specialized experience. To be creditable, you must have one year of experience equivalent to the GS-05 level in the Federal service, for each year that you are short of graduation. Specialized experience must have been gained in an architect's office or in architectural work that demonstrates a thorough knowledge of the fundamental principles and theories of professional architecture. OR



You must have a bachelor's degree from a 4 year course of study or the equivalent, in architecture, with superior academic achievement (S.A.A.), or a bachelor's degree from a 5 year course of study, in architecture; or other related fields that included 60 semester hours of course work in architecture or related disciplines of which at least (1) 30 semester hours were in architectural design, and (2) 6 semester hours were in each of the following: structural technology, properties of materials and methods of construction, and environmental control systems.

Volunteer Experience: Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Education Requirements:

All applicants must meet the following Basic Qualification Requirements in order to be eligible for this position.



To qualify based on education, you must submit a legible copy of transcripts from an accredited institution with your name, school name, credit hours, course level, major(s), and grade-point average or class ranking. Transcripts do not need to be official, but if you are selected for this position and you used your education to qualify, you must provide official transcripts before you begin work.



You will NOT be considered under Pathways unless you provide supporting information from your school. Documentation may be provided in letter format from your academic advisor, school counselor, admission office, etc. to prove enrollment OR it may be provided in the form of several official documents from your school such as a copy of your official transcripts and a copy of your class schedule for next semester. Copies of documents from your school website are acceptable if they contain all relevant information as listed above. Letters from advisors or other school officials must be on school letterhead.



If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet qualification requirements, you must show that your education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university.

If selected, you will be required to sign a Pathways Agreement which specifies the conditions of your employment as we've indicated in this job announcement. You must continue to meet the Pathways Program requirements throughout the duration of your appointment. To verify that you do, we will require proof of your continued enrollment and good standing each semester or grading period throughout your internship. Failure to do so will result in termination of your internship and employment.



Physical Demands: The work involves both sedentary office and physically active work in the field, and from time to time, includes meetings outside the office building.



Working Conditions: The work environment is typically an a office except for fieldwork, which includes all modes of travel and adapting to varied and often strenuous working conditions. Safety training and briefings may be required depending on the situation.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

A review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the Occupational Questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If your resume is incomplete or does not support the responses provided in the Occupational Questionnaire, or if you fail to submit all required documentation, you will be rated 'ineligible', 'not qualified', or your score may be adjusted accordingly. If a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully; errors or omissions may affect your rating.



Candidates will be rated and ranked using Category Rating procedures. These procedures place candidates with veteran's preference above non-preference eligibles within each category. Veterans with a service connected disability of at least 10 percent are listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-09 grade level or higher. Under Category Rating, candidates will be rated and ranked into one of three categories:



Best Qualified - applicants possessing experience that substantially exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position including all selective factors and are highly proficient in all requirements of the job and can perform effectively in the position

Well Qualified - applicants possessing experience that exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position including all selective factors and are proficient in most of the requirements of the job

Qualified - applicants possessing experience that meets the minimum qualifications of the position including all selective factors and are proficient in some, but not all of the requirements of the job.

