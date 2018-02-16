Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Radiation Therapy Technologist in our Radiation Oncology department at Washington Adventist Hospital (WAH) in Takoma Park, MD! Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Radiation Therapist Technologist at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD! Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Work Schedule

PRN (as needed) 8am - 4:30 pm; on-call requirement on rotating weekends

Responsibilities

1. Performs radiation treatments with accuracy and precision on a daily basis.

2. Administers appropriate dose of radiation as prescribed by the Radiation Oncologist.

3. Charts and documents daily treatment parameters in patient treatment chart.

4. Evaluates patients in relation to effects of radiation treatments.

5. Conducts daily warm-up procedural checks on therapy equipment in an ongoing quality assurance program.

6. Assists with student training.

7. Constructs cerrobend custom blocks for treatment field delineation.

8. Obtains weekly portal images of treatment fields as a quality check.

9. Participates in performance improvement initiatives.

Qualifications

2 years minimum radiation therapy experience

Current Maryland ARRT license

Basic Life Support certification from the American Heart Association

Bachelor's degree preferred

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

