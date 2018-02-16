Work Schedule

FT day shift, 10 am - 6:00 pm, 40 hours per week, some weekends

Qualifications

Care. Compassion. Community.

Take your passion, and your current experience (1-2 years min) in a Hospital Setting, as a Secretary III/ Staffing Coordinator, with scheduling and staffing background , to our Nursing Administration Office in Shady Grove Medical Center, located in the heart of Montgomery County, Maryland. We are proud of our commitment we have to care for our patient's mind, body, and spirit. Join our dynamic TEAM of professionals, where our patient satisfaction ratings reflect our dedication to having the best outcomes, while providing our patient's an extraordinary experience.

