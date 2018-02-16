Adventist Healthcare

The Lourie Center for Children's Social and Emotional Wellness is a private, non-profit agency with a mission to understand and strengthen the emotional health of parent-child relationships within our community through early prevention, intervention, education, research and training.

Serving more than 4,000 children and famities in the Washington, DC metro area, the Lourie Center is a pioneer and leader in the field of mental health for infants and children.

Share your passion for caring for the youngest members of our community. The school helps the assigned child to decrease and eventually avoid behaviors which may result in self-injury or injury to others and/or the environment. In this role, the aide will also help the child to increase his/her ability for learning in both one-to-one and group instruction.

This position works under the supervision of the classroom teacher and with oversight by the director.

The aide will provide interim service coordination to families.

Assist the teacher in the development of functional behavioral assessment and behavior plan for assigned child.

Ability to work with families from various ethnic and socio-economic groups.

We prefer candidates who have a solid understanding of family centered practice and parent coaching model.

To qualify, candidates must hold a BA/BS degree in education, child development, psychology or other related field.

Basic knowledge of child development issues.

Minimum of one year work experience with special needs children (camp counselor, child care work).

Ability to relate positively and sensitively to young children.

Work Schedule

This is a full time position working from 8:30 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

