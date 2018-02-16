Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Coordinator, Survivorship Research Initiative, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center (LCCC) clinicians are dedicated to providing the best professional care, delivered with compassion, for all patients. They seek to prevent, treat, and cure cancers by linking scientific discovery, expert and compassionate patient care, quality education, and partnership with the community; guided by the principle of cura personalis, "care for the whole person. The Lombardi Survivorship Research Initiative promotes supports and leads high impact cancer survivorship research to improve the lives of people diagnosed with cancer. Its research efforts focus on the needs and outcomes of diverse populations of cancer survivors, building on local opportunities and strengths to provide a national model.

The Research Coordinator for the Lombardi Survivorship Research Initiative supports the day-to-day coordination and administration and contributes to administrative tasks for specific survivorship-related studies. S/he assists in developing and implementing communication and outreach procedures to engage members of relevant clinical, research and survivor communities associated with Georgetown Lombardi and affiliated network and consortium members. Reporting to the Initiative Director, the Research Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Meetings and Events Support

Organizes monthly Survivorship Research Initiative meetings, as well as meetings for smaller teams interested in conducting cancer survivorship research.

Develops draft agendas.

Creates materials to communicate with academic and community audiences.

Tracks attendees.

Organizes day-of meeting logistics.

Take notes and develops draft reports of activities.

Research Protocol Administration

Develops and monitors research protocol submission.

Creates draft research protocols in Institutional Review Board (IRB) submission portal for the Director to review.

Tracks administrative and regulatory timeline and milestones for individual projects.

Works with various principal investigators and their research teams.

Initiative Communication

Monitors and responds to inquiries about the Survivorship Research Initiative.

Manages survivorship email account.

Supports day-to-day communication activities.

Interacts with communication and research professionals.

Data Collection

Supervises and conducts interviews or data collection for study participants.

Supervises research assistant conduct of interviews.

As needed, schedules and track participants' interview / survey schedules.

As needed, conducts participant follow up (e.g., incentives, follow up surveys).

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - Master's preferred

Some experience with human subjects research and participation on collaborative teams

Ability to effectively organize meetings and events

Attention to detail

Written and verbal communication skills

Research administrative skills such as developing and managing Institutional Review Board research protocols

