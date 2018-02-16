Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Program Coordinator, Department of History - Georgetown College

Georgetown University's Department of History is a collegial community of undergraduate majors, graduate students, alumni, and more than 40 full-time faculty members. Our faculty is broadly international in its range of skills and interests and we are known as a leader in global, trans-regional, and comparative history; we bring equal dedication to our scholarship and our students, recognizing that the synergy between research and teaching is a source of excellence in both.

The Program Coordinator provides administrative support and logistical coordination for the Department of History's conferences, seminars, lectures, workshops, and programs. Reporting to the Administrative Officer, and working closely with the Department Chair, Director of Georgetown Institute for Global History (GIGH), Director of AI, and Faculty Seminar Conveners, the Program Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Serves as the point of contact to collect necessary information and materials to schedule and make travel arrangements for sponsors, guest speakers, and presenters.

Arranges and processes hotel accommodations, catering needs, honoraria payment requests, and complete reconciliations and financial reports accordingly.

Works closely with program directors to ensure that accurate schedules, funding and reservations are complete.

Communicates with the Department Chair, Program Directors, and other managers and staff to handle budget planning and coordinate reservations and other administrative details.

Works with faculty, staff and students to identify, process, and initiate hires to support seminars and workshops as needed.

Handles roles within the Georgetown Management System (GMS Workday), ensuring expenses are handled according to university policies and procedures.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

2+ years of work experience in event planning and administration.

Experience with advertising event announcements and using social media

Skilled in the use of PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Office, and other technology skills

Skilled in written and verbal communication, organization, analyzing, and problem solving

Ability to work independently, effectively manage the workflow, and use a high level of confidentiality

Cooperative, positive approach in collaboration with internal and external participants

Preference for knowledge of Georgetown Management System

