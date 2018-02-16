Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Communications Associate, Georgetown Climate Center - Georgetown University Law Center

The nonpartisan Georgetown Climate Center seeks to advance effective climate and energy policies in the United States and serves as a resource to state and local communities that are working to cut carbon pollution and prepare for climate change. As part of Georgetown Law, the Center works extensively with government officials, academics, and an array of stakeholders. It analyzes the provisions of federal policy relevant to state and local government, works with states on developing innovative new policies, and encourages policymakers to learn from state experience.

The Communications Associate provides general communications expertise and assistance in expanding and maintaining the Center's online and social media presence. Reporting to the Center's Deputy Director, the Communications Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

Online Content Creation, Social Media Growth, and Website Development

Works with Georgetown Climate Center staff to develop and add relevant content to the Center's websites.

Grows awareness of the Georgetown Climate Center, its message, and its brand on social media.

Maintains all Georgetown Climate Center social media accounts.

Maintains and manages the technical develop of web-based tools that deliver climate, clean energy, and clean transportation data in coordination with outside vendors and Georgetown Climate Center staff, such as Adaptation Clearinghouse, State Adaptation Progress Tracker, and State Energy Analysis tool.

Marketing Strategy and Direct Outreach

Helps craft the development of the Center's online, social media, and marketing growth strategies in consultation with the Communications Director.

Implements direct outreach strategies, such as email news updates to its core audiences.

Conducts outreach to expand the Georgetown Climate Center's reach.

News Monitoring

Reviews climate, clean energy, and clean transportation news, and produces daily news clips for Georgetown Climate Center stakeholders.

Explores growth opportunities to maximize the value of this service.

Development

Contributes to drafting of grant proposals and reports to existing and potential funders.

Administration

Maintains Georgetown Climate Center email lists for marketing.

Maintains a database of public appearances by Georgetown Climate Center staff at conferences after sharing such appearances on social media for grant reporting.

Keeps all Georgetown Climate Center earned media up to date on the website.

Other Communications Support

Provides basic design and layout assistance for major Georgetown Climate Center reports as needed.

Conducts research to support Georgetown Climate Center message development as directed by senior staff.

Provides communications support for Georgetown Climate Center conferences, dialogues, and events.

Requirement

Bachelor's degree in communications, journalism, or a related field

Preferred qualifications

Professional experience that includes online and social media content development, design, website development, and marketing

Familiarity with climate change and energy issues and related communications needs

