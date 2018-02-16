Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Admissions Coordinator - McDonough School of Business

Located at the intersection of business, government, and international relations, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business develops principled leaders committed to serving both business and society. Through our global perspective, we prepare students to compete in today's international business environment.

The Admissions Coordinator generates reports and presentations, maintains programmatic databases and information, coordinates program meetings, and monitors and tracks program information. S/he supports all activities related to the smooth and effective recruitment and enrollment of incoming students for the Executive MBA (EMBA) program each year (50+ students). Reporting to the Senior Director of Recruitment and Admissions, the Admissions Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Application, Decision and Admissions Processing

Manages all aspects of recruiting applicants for EMBA, such as planning and executing recruiting and yield events, following up on prospect inquiries, and engaging alumni for referrals.

Manages application processing and assures accurate processing of all applicant files.

Responds to applicant questions and inquiries on a regular basis and assists them in the successful completion of their application materials.

Follows up with applicants regularly regarding missing credentials, providing necessary information and instructions as needed.

Schedules admissions interviews with appropriate staff and faculty members, ensuring a smooth transition of applicant from prospect by coordinating effectively with the Program Management team.

Delivers decisions in a timely fashion to applicants, responds to follow-up inquiries to enhance yield, and refers inquiries to other campus offices as appropriate.

Creates Admissions Welcome Package, collects and tracks enrollment deposit, and works with external application vendor(s) and various internal University departments to resolve system issues.

Data Management and Reporting

Generates data for student profiles for each incoming class, and surveys data for reporting, ensuring all reporting is accurate.

Manages admissions database to track all applicants and the current status of each application, compiling weekly, monthly, and annual admissions statistics.

Manages the entering and online publishing of all admissions decisions, overseeing the creation and distribution of admission packets to successful applicants.

Imports student personal data into University student information system, and manages archival process of application and preparation of student's files for transfer into Salesforce at the end of the admissions cycle.

Technology/Operations Management

Manages Apply Yourself, Salesforce, TargetX, and Marketo for accurate record-keeping.

Works with Senior Director to provide data for statistical analysis through custom searches of the database and basic spreadsheet creation.

Prepares initial data information for reporting and class profile, recommending enhancements to the admissions and on-boarding process to the Senior Director.

Program Administration

Assists with the coordination of events that serve a full roster of programs by scheduling these events, handling the catering orders, and setting up and managing RSVPs when necessary.

Supports executive degree program events as necessary, including orientations, residencies, graduations, and Alumni Lifelong Learning program.

Occasionally provides back-up support to the program operations team.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

2 to 3 years of work experience in a professional environment

Familiarity with MS Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint, as well as confidence in a large institution IT environment

Experience planning and managing a wide range of events and activities

Outstanding interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills, and the ability to build relationships with prospective students

Ability to exercise good judgment in maintaining confidential data

Critical eye for detail and the ability to multi-task, prioritize, and execute

Confidence in working directly with executives at all levels and a genuine desire to understand and engage with international cultures

Preferred qualifications

Experience in higher education/admissions environment

Knowledge of admissions information systems/databases

Experience with Salesforce and/or Marketo

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.