HIDTA ISC Intelligence Analyst



The George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy (CEBCP), housed within the Department of Criminology, Law and Society, invites applications for Intelligence Analysts to work in the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program. The CEBCP, founded in 2008, seeks to make scientific research a key component in decisions about crime and justice policies. The CEBCP carries out this mission by advancing rigorous studies in criminal justice and criminology through research-practice collaborations, and proactively serving as an informational and translational link to practitioners and the policy community.



George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The HIDTA Program is a federal grant program administered by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to provide resources that assist federal, state, local and tribal agencies to coordinate activities that address drug trafficking in specifically designated areas of the United States. Information and intelligence sharing are keys to successful investigations, drug treatment and prevention programs, and drug policy development.



The Washington/Baltimore HIDTA Investigative Support Center (W/B HIDTA ISC) is designed to overcome the obstacles that have historically hampered information and intelligence sharing, not only among law enforcement agencies, but also those agencies providing drug treatment and prevention services. The ISC is responsible for developing tactical, operational and strategic intelligence products to support on-going investigations, identifying drug trafficking and money laundering organizations, developing gang prevention and suppression strategies, and helping to reduce drug-related violence.



Responsibilities: Intelligence Analysts assigned to the Washington/Baltimore HIDTA will participate in all steps of the intelligence cycle: Planning and directing, collecting information, processing and collating information, analyzing, producing and disseminating intelligence to help attain the mission of the W/B HIDTA. Intelligence Analysis

Assist in identifying intelligence needs of law enforcement partners;

Collect, organize and analyze big data;

Utilize intelligence specific software program;

Determine suspicious or potential criminal activity or associations;

Identify leads for follow up investigations;

Conduct link analysis and identify connections or associations;

Conduct telephone toll analysis;

Identify and develop undocumented areas of investigations and provide leads for follow up criminal investigations for W/B HIDTA law enforcement agencies and initiatives;

Conduct research on criminal investigations;

Assist in identification of criminal trends; and

Conduct tactical, operational, and strategic intelligence analysis. Threat Assessment

Responsible for research and understanding trends and threats related to specific drugs and criminal organizations within the region; and

Develop intelligence products that serve as a resource to law enforcement and public health entities within the region. Training and Presentations

Prepare digital charts, graphs, tables, maps and other visual aids for case support and intelligence briefings;

Develop and prepare comprehensive reports and bulletins for use by law enforcement agency personnel in planning the deployment of resources for the prevention and suppression of criminal activities ;

Establish and maintain liaison with drug investigator and criminal intelligence officers from various law enforcement agencies and HIDTA Initiatives;

Attend intra/inter-agency meetings, conferences to gather and share information;

Attending continuing education/training opportunities; and

Manage special projects assigned.



Required Qualifications:

Masters degree in criminal justice, law enforcement, or related field;

Must be able to pass National Security background check and obtain a Top-Secret Level security clearance;

Ability to research a voluminous amount of data in order to find information on individuals utilizing very little previous information on the subject;

Ability to learn complex software and databases;

Excellent skills in internet navigation and open source intelligence;

Ability to prepare graphs, charts, tables, maps, and other illustrative devices from collected data for visual presentations;

Ability to effectively communicate both in oral and written form;

Ability to gain cooperation and work in conjunction with personnel from allied agencies;

Ability to understand and follow directives, instructions and standard operating procedures;

Training or coursework in intelligence analysis (preferred - Specific intelligence analyst training from law enforcement or an accredited organization);

Knowledge of federal regulations regarding the collection and dissemination of intelligence information (28CFR, part 23);

Job requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high stress situations;

Job requires developing ones own ways of doing things, guiding oneself with little or no supervision, and depending on oneself to get things done; and

Knowledge of the Intelligence Cycle and Criminal Investigations. Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge in the collection, analyzing, and dissemination of criminal intelligence information;

Proficiency and demonstrated skills in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Access and Microsoft Access;

Understanding and demonstrated experience with the Intelligence Cycle;

Proficiency and demonstrated skills of current and popular analytic software; and

Proficiency and demonstrated skills in current crime analysis software and presentation techniques.



Two positions currently available. One position is located in Hanover, Maryland and the second position is in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply at https://jobs.gmu.edu; Complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

