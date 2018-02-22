Registered Nurse - Home Visiting Contract Positions

NRI
Largo, MD
Feb 22, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
RN for home visits to provide direct nursing services for the Elderly, Developmentally Disabled, Mentally Ill and Chronically Ill Adults -  Assessing individuals care needs and determining the frequency of nurse monitoring services - Teaches and demonstrates basic nursing care procedures and health promotion concepts to clients, families and other individuals 

Document assessments, treatment intervention - prepares required nursing programs reports 

Hours 8:00 am - 4:30 pm  or 9:00 am - 5:30 pm 

M - F No weekends  

RN 1+ year of experience - Must have current Maryland License - Valid drivers license - own transportation -  must be able to travel throughout Prince George's County 

Microsoft Programs with 35 wpm typing 

