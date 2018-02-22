Registered Nurse - Home Visiting Contract Positions
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Largo, MD
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
RN for home visits to provide direct nursing services for the Elderly, Developmentally Disabled, Mentally Ill and Chronically Ill Adults - Assessing individuals care needs and determining the frequency of nurse monitoring services - Teaches and demonstrates basic nursing care procedures and health promotion concepts to clients, families and other individuals
Document assessments, treatment intervention - prepares required nursing programs reports
Hours 8:00 am - 4:30 pm or 9:00 am - 5:30 pm
M - F No weekends
RN 1+ year of experience - Must have current Maryland License - Valid drivers license - own transportation - must be able to travel throughout Prince George's County
Microsoft Programs with 35 wpm typing