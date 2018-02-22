RN for home visits to provide direct nursing services for the Elderly, Developmentally Disabled, Mentally Ill and Chronically Ill Adults - Assessing individuals care needs and determining the frequency of nurse monitoring services - Teaches and demonstrates basic nursing care procedures and health promotion concepts to clients, families and other individuals

Document assessments, treatment intervention - prepares required nursing programs reports

Hours 8:00 am - 4:30 pm or 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

M - F No weekends

RN 1+ year of experience - Must have current Maryland License - Valid drivers license - own transportation - must be able to travel throughout Prince George's County

Microsoft Programs with 35 wpm typing