RN - Conduct home assessments to identify services for individuals who are at risk of Nursing Home Placement

Develop plan of care for the Elderly, Developmentally Disabled, Mentally Ill, and Chronically Ill Adults -

Refers clients and families for Support Planning Services - Prepares and present cases for review

M - F no weekends 8:00 am - 4:30 pm or 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

1+ years experience RN in Home Health - Must have current MD License - valid drivers license - own car and able to travel throughout Prince George' County Maryland.

Microsoft Programs - 35 wpm typing