Maintain Certificates of Insurance file (including all current and future COI’s) for all tenants within the Region.

Audit Existing Tenant Certificates of Insurance against Lease Requirements to Ensure Compliance.

Maintain Certificates of Insurance for all vendors within the Region(s) on SharePoint and or Building Engines.

Review all current and future Service Contracts and Service Orders for compliance with Policies and Procedures including the necessary bidding and documentation guidelines.

Maintain and administer all contracts and corresponding bid package documentation within the appropriate SharePoint system folders.

In Instances of Non-Compliance, Revise and Request Compliant Documentation. Maintain records to show action taken to insure compliance (date and time of phone calls, e-mails, etc).

Provide Property Managers with 90, 60 and 30 Day Notifications of Expiring Service Contracts and Service Orders.

In conjunction with the Property Manager(s) communicate with insurers regarding COI requirements to maintain compliance as required for leases and or contracts.

Proactively manage the process to obtain and maintain Certificates of Insurance and request current Certificates in advance of expiration.

Serve as Point Person during Internal Audit for COI’s and Contracts.

Maintain a document detailing all COI and contract issues/resolution to include dates, phone calls, etc.

Manage and maintain information required per company policy in the Building Engines CMMS system for the region(s).

Run Building Engines CMMS reports for regional management team and analyze data/trends.

Insure regional cooperation and full compliance with Building Engines CMMS system.

Administer special projects.

