Property Administrator
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Top notch commercial real estate firm seeks sharp individual to function as a Property Management Services Specialist for their area properties. Position responsibilities include:
- Maintain Certificates of Insurance file (including all current and future COI’s) for all tenants within the Region.
- Audit Existing Tenant Certificates of Insurance against Lease Requirements to Ensure Compliance.
- Maintain Certificates of Insurance for all vendors within the Region(s) on SharePoint and or Building Engines.
- Review all current and future Service Contracts and Service Orders for compliance with Policies and Procedures including the necessary bidding and documentation guidelines.
- Maintain and administer all contracts and corresponding bid package documentation within the appropriate SharePoint system folders.
- In Instances of Non-Compliance, Revise and Request Compliant Documentation. Maintain records to show action taken to insure compliance (date and time of phone calls, e-mails, etc).
- Provide Property Managers with 90, 60 and 30 Day Notifications of Expiring Service Contracts and Service Orders.
- In conjunction with the Property Manager(s) communicate with insurers regarding COI requirements to maintain compliance as required for leases and or contracts.
- Proactively manage the process to obtain and maintain Certificates of Insurance and request current Certificates in advance of expiration.
- Serve as Point Person during Internal Audit for COI’s and Contracts.
- Maintain a document detailing all COI and contract issues/resolution to include dates, phone calls, etc.
- Manage and maintain information required per company policy in the Building Engines CMMS system for the region(s).
- Run Building Engines CMMS reports for regional management team and analyze data/trends.
- Insure regional cooperation and full compliance with Building Engines CMMS system.
- Administer special projects.
Company offers generous benefits package including PTO, health, vision, retirement, and more! Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree, 2-4 years’ experience in the Real Estate industry, experience with contract and insurance administration and management, Excel.