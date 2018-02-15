Leading consulting firm in Frederick, MD is seeking a qualified Executive Assistant to join their growing team! This is a full-time permanent role with excellent benefits including health, life, ltd, paid vacation, free parking, community/charity events, and more!

We are seeking someone to support our Senior Executive VP and provide additional back up support to the CEO and board. Position will involve preparing expense reports, handling travel arrangements, preparing information for board meetings, maintaining confidential information, coordinating luncheons, setting up meetings and more! We are seeking a Dynamo Executive Assistant who thrives off organization and enjoys all aspects of administrative support.

Candidates must have min. of 4-5 years supporting a Senior Executive, strong MS office, and ability to work in fast-paced environment

degree preferred