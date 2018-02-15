Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Tysons Corner, VA
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
This position will provide administrative support to a growing Property Management team in Northern Virginia.
Duties include:
- Creating business correspondence and presentations
- Manage calendars on outlook and schedule meetings and travel arrangements
- Process and file vendor invoices
- Assist with planning events for clients
Bachelor's degree. Must have 1-2 years minimum of administrative and project experience. Excellent MS Office skills.