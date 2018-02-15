Administrative Assistant

Employer
NRI
Location
Tysons Corner, VA
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
This position will provide administrative support to a growing Property Management team in Northern Virginia.

Duties include:

- Creating business correspondence and presentations

- Manage calendars on outlook and schedule meetings and travel arrangements

- Process and file vendor invoices

- Assist with planning events for clients

Bachelor's degree.  Must have 1-2 years minimum of administrative and project experience.  Excellent MS Office skills.

