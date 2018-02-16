Directly support fleet operations by describing the parametric/operational capabilities, quantities, and geographical locations of the most current, viable threat systems available/in-use throughout the world today.

Essential Job Functions:

Identify threats, validate threat via numerous sanctioned Intelligence sources, and describe the threat in the Intelligence Database and/or other written format.

Provide Analytical support & population of threat data parameters ensuring data input accuracy for threat system parameters, weapons, systems, and operational modes.

Track changes made to Intelligence Database for inclusion in Monthly Delivery Report to customer.

Research/create Capabilities Studies for Aircraft, SAMs, ADAs, and Naval vessels

Support Order of Battle efforts for Land, Sea, and Air.

Assist with database education/training as required by customer.

Support customer meetings/presentations as required by customer.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

A Bachelor's degree with 12+ years' of relevant experience is required.

A current DOD security clearance is required.

Follow all policies and procedures governing the secure operation and authorized use of DOD information systems.

Knowledge of Federal, DOD, and U.S. Navy Guidance.

Excellent oral/written communication skills.

Experience Microsoft Access, Excel, Word, Power Point.

Experience in Electronic Warfare Integrated Reprogramming Database (EWIRDB) and other Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) data sources.

Desired Skills:

SIPRnet Access.

Knowledge of Risk Management Framework.

DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.