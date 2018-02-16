Job Title: TRADES WORKER II Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $28,329.60 - $43,305.60 Annually

Job Type: Temporary Location: 2700 South Taylor Street, Arlington, Virginia Arlington County's Department of Parks and Recreation has multiple temporary vacancies available for a Trades Worker II position in the Park Service and Landscape areas of the Arlington Parks and Natural Resources Division. This employee participates in park maintenance and driving a landscape watering truck within a specified geographic Neighborhood Service Area or at the direction of the area supervisor(s). This position works individually or with a team engaged in refuse collection, basic horticultural functions, street tree watering, park maintenance, and enhancement projects.



Specific duties may include:

â€¢ Using hand and power tools to repair park equipment and perform general ground maintenance;

â€¢ Operating various county vehicles and equipment to include pick-up trucks, water trucks, back pack blowers, string trimmers and other 2 cycle equipment;

â€¢ Cleaning restrooms, picnic pavilions, charcoal grills, recycling and collecting trash; and

â€¢ Collecting refuse and hauling materials.

Selection Criteria: Minimum: The ability to: learn a variety of skills related to park maintenance and construction; learn how to safely operate hand and power tools; and follow basic written and verbal instructions.



Desirable: Preference may be given to candidates with experience with one or more of the following:

â€¢ Operating back pack blowers, string trimmers and other 2 cycle equipment;

â€¢ Working with and general knowledge of hand and power tools;

â€¢ 6 months of park or ground maintenance experience;

â€¢ Class A or B Commercial Driver's License;

â€¢ Ability to read maps

Special Requirements: Applicants must possess a valid driver's License from the applicant's place of residence at time of appointment.



Seasonal staff may work with full time staff and/or assigned teams or work independently. Work is performed outdoors in all types of weather conditions to include exposure to noise, dust grease, dirt and temperature extremes with extended periods of standing, walking, reaching, bending and lifting light to heavy objects and equipment weighing up to 50 pounds and physical ability to perform requirements of the job to include getting in and out of vehicles frequently and carrying hand and power tools to perform work assignments.



Seasonal staff will be required to follow all applicable Federal, State, and county safety requirements when performing all duties.

Additional Information: Core work hours are Monday through Sunday from 6:30 am to 3:00 pm. Weekend and Holiday work is required weekly and will be scheduled on an as needed basis. Weekend and Holiday hours are 6:30 am to 3:00 pm unless otherwise assigned by supervisor(s).



NOTE: This is a full-time, limited duration position. Employee is eligible for benefits including leave and health insurance. This position is listed as "open continuous." Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed and qualified applicants referred on a continuous basis. Interviews will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the recruitment with candidates whose qualifications best fit our needs. If your application is received later in the recruitment process, it may not be reviewed or considered. The application process will close when the position has been filled or when a sufficient number of qualified applications have been received.



Each section of the application must be completed. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Incomplete applications will not be considered.



