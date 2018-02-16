SENIOR WATER/SEWER/STREETS TECHNICIAN (SEWER MAINTENANCE)
Job Title: SENIOR WATER/SEWER/STREETS TECHNICIAN (SEWER MAINTENANCE) Closing Date/Time: Thu. 03/15/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: $42,307.20 - $64,646.40 Annually
Job Type: Full-Time Location: Water/Sewer/Streets Division - 4200 S. 28th Street, Arlington, Virginia NOTE: This is a re-announcement to amend the minimum and desirable qualifications and to increase the applicant pool.
The Department of Environmental Services has a vacancy in the Sewer Maintenance Section for a Senior Water/Sewer/Streets (WSS) Technician to provide on-site leadership to team members on a daily basis and act on behalf of the supervisor in his/her absence. Sewer Maintenance teams specialize in storm sewer and sanitary sewer construction, maintenance and repair.
Specific duties include:
Selection Criteria: NOTE: This recruitment may be used to fill other comparable positions in the Department of Environmental Services.
Minimum: High school diploma or the equivalent plus significant operations experience in the construction, maintenance and repair of sewer, storm-sewer, or sanitary sewer related infrastructures.
Substitution: Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for up to two years of the education requirement on a year-for-year basis. Technical training may substitute for up to one year of the experience requirement on a year for year basis.
Desirable: Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following areas:
Special Requirements: 1) Commercial Driver's License required. The applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment will be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record and passing a pre-employment drug screening and alcohol breath test as required by applicable standards.
2) Prior to the time of appointment, the successful applicant must pass a pre-employment drug screening. The successful applicant will be subject to drug screening, at such times during employment, as required by federal, state and local standards and policies.
3) On-call duty on a weekly rotating basis which includes assisting the Trades Manager with preparing the on-call stand-by list.
4) Learning and following all safety rules and regulations pertaining to job functions which includes attending all required safety classes and meetings to ensure a safe working environment and that team members are practicing the required safety rules and regulations.
Personal Protective Equipment: Due to the work environment and as a condition of employment, Arlington County employees may be required to wear various personal protective equipment (County-issued) in the performance of their duties.
Additional Information: Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Employee must be available for call back in emergency situations, particularly during snow removal season.
The official title of this position is Senior Water/Sewer/Streets Technician I.
Please complete each section of the application. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
