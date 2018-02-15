Lead CT-Tech
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Position Purpose (provide brief summary of scope of the position)
Performs computerized tomography (CT) examinations of patients as requested by referring physicians. Explains CT procedure to patients, assures safety of patients, reviews images to confirm that they meet requirements of radiologist, and prepares files and reports.
Responsibilities:
Education and Experience Requirements:
Performs computerized tomography (CT) examinations of patients as requested by referring physicians. Explains CT procedure to patients, assures safety of patients, reviews images to confirm that they meet requirements of radiologist, and prepares files and reports.
Responsibilities:
- Greets patient, confirms image to be taken, explains procedure to patient, and is sensitive to patient's anxiety about procedure.
- Reviews patient's medical history prior to performing CT procedure and confirms that patient has signed a contrast media consent form.
- Positions patient on examination table and monitors patient's condition during examination.
- Introduces intravenous contrast material as directed by radiologist.
- Controls and adjusts CT equipment to assure that images meet requirements.
- Maintains equipment and examination room, stores film, and keeps inventory of related supplies.
- Prepares patient information files showing patient's name, date of CT examination, referring physician,and nature of examination.
- Prepares and submits reports showing the number and type of examinations.
- Performs other related duties as directed.
Education and Experience Requirements:
- One year of experience as a CT Technologist required.
- Two years of recent experience as a Radiological technologist with ARRT required.
- High school diploma or GED required.
- Specialized training in computerized tomography required.
- Graduate of a certified/accredited ARRT program required.
- Current on CEUs with ARRT required.
- Certification by American Registry of Radiologic Technology required.
- ARRT advanced certification in CT required
- Licensed in appropriate jurisdiction required.
- Venipuncture competency checks off or must acquire competency check off within 3 months of hire.
- Licensed in appropriate jurisdiction required.
Similar jobs
Apply for Lead CT-Tech
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly