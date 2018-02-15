Psych Technician Counselor - Behavior Health
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, Counselor
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The psychiatric technician is responsible under direction of the Registered Nurse, assisting in the provision of patient care for emotionally disturbed and/or multiple disabled adult and geriatric patients.
· High School Diploma or GED with experience.
· At least 1 year of inpatient or outpatient behavioral health/mental health experience
· Current CPR certification
· Working knowledge of medical/psychiatric terminology
