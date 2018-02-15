Psych Technician Counselor - Behavior Health

Employer
United Medical Center
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, Counselor
Industry
Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
The psychiatric technician is responsible under direction of the Registered Nurse, assisting in the provision of patient care for emotionally disturbed and/or multiple disabled adult and geriatric patients.

· High School Diploma or GED with experience.

· At least 1 year of inpatient or outpatient behavioral health/mental health experience

· Current CPR certification

· Working knowledge of medical/psychiatric terminology

