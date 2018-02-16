The Washington Post's in-house creative agency is looking for an experienced content editor to execute editorial branded content work for clients, primarily in B2B (business-to-business) technology and finance verticals.

Reporting to the B2B content director, our ideal candidate is a cross-media storyteller extraordinaire with extensive experience recognizing when and where to include digital storytelling tools to enhance the narrative. S/he is passionate and knowledgeable about futuristic tech and innovation, including cybersecurity, IoT, and overall digital transformation in business.

A blend of journalism and content marketing background is ideal for this role. We are looking for creative minds who can conceptualize and execute engaging pieces that resonate with subject-matter experts and business decision-makers. A passion for the bourgeoning native advertising/custom content space is absolutely essential.

This is a full-time position based in The Washington Post's NYC office in the Flatiron District. Candidates must submit work samples/portfolios to be considered.

Come help us craft compelling, multimedia stories at the intersection of our clients' goals and the interests of The Washington Post audience.

Note: Please submit a cover letter and relevant writing samples to be considered

Responsibilities include:

Flesh out an editorial concept into a detailed multimedia program and execution description, based on nuanced understanding of a brand's goals and Washington Post audience, including proposing and recommending content angle, tone/style, execution, and form.

Write pre-sale strategy proposal decks

Source, assign and oversee freelance editors, researchers and writers for articles, infographics, video treatments, interactive experiences, photo essays, etc.

Source subjects and sources; conduct interviews and oversee freelance interviews as needed

Collaborate with designers, program managers, developers, creative and social media strategists, and other writers/editors to ensure overall content narrative, design elements, and developed experience all reflect the editorial intention of the project

Present editorial direction to clients

Incorporate client feedback while maintaining editorial vision and BrandStudio best-practices

Draft socially optimized headlines, subheads, captions and blurbs

Be up-to-speed about native advertising/custom content trends and competitor's programs

Job requirements include: