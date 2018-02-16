Content Editor (B2B)
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- New York City
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269655
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Washington Post's in-house creative agency is looking for an experienced content editor to execute editorial branded content work for clients, primarily in B2B (business-to-business) technology and finance verticals.
Reporting to the B2B content director, our ideal candidate is a cross-media storyteller extraordinaire with extensive experience recognizing when and where to include digital storytelling tools to enhance the narrative. S/he is passionate and knowledgeable about futuristic tech and innovation, including cybersecurity, IoT, and overall digital transformation in business.
A blend of journalism and content marketing background is ideal for this role. We are looking for creative minds who can conceptualize and execute engaging pieces that resonate with subject-matter experts and business decision-makers. A passion for the bourgeoning native advertising/custom content space is absolutely essential.
This is a full-time position based in The Washington Post's NYC office in the Flatiron District. Candidates must submit work samples/portfolios to be considered.
Come help us craft compelling, multimedia stories at the intersection of our clients' goals and the interests of The Washington Post audience.
Note: Please submit a cover letter and relevant writing samples to be considered
Responsibilities include:
- Flesh out an editorial concept into a detailed multimedia program and execution description, based on nuanced understanding of a brand's goals and Washington Post audience, including proposing and recommending content angle, tone/style, execution, and form.
- Write pre-sale strategy proposal decks
- Source, assign and oversee freelance editors, researchers and writers for articles, infographics, video treatments, interactive experiences, photo essays, etc.
- Source subjects and sources; conduct interviews and oversee freelance interviews as needed
- Collaborate with designers, program managers, developers, creative and social media strategists, and other writers/editors to ensure overall content narrative, design elements, and developed experience all reflect the editorial intention of the project
- Present editorial direction to clients
- Incorporate client feedback while maintaining editorial vision and BrandStudio best-practices
- Draft socially optimized headlines, subheads, captions and blurbs
- Be up-to-speed about native advertising/custom content trends and competitor's programs
Job requirements include:
- Ability to think, write and edit conceptually, visually and digitally
- 5+ years writing and editing in technology and/or finance verticals, with experience at a brand studio or agency. Previous experience writing proposals/strategies is also a plus.
- Deep knowledge of emerging technology trends and topics
- Experience writing and editing articles, narratives, infographics, doc video concepts, captions, blurbs, headlines. Ability to flexibly write/edit in many different styles, tones, POVs and audiences - and turn on a dime when needed.
- Robust network of freelance editors and writers
- Enjoy in-person collaboration
- Experience sourcing and overseeing writers
- Intense attention to detail
- Passion for native advertising/custom content space